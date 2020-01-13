Hjalmarsson (lower leg) had an assist and two PIM with two blocks in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Hjalmarsson was in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 12 after missing three months with a broken leg. The 32-year-old logged just under 17 minutes of ice time, including a team-leading 2:34 on the penalty kill. Hjalmarsson set up Derek Stepan's go-ahead goal midway through the third period and wasn't charged with a single giveaway despite his lengthy absence. Hjalmarsson had just 10 points in 82 games last season and isn't a fantasy factor, but it was nice to seem him back nonetheless.