Hjalmarsson (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Hjalmarsson missed Friday's intrasquad scrimmage with the unknown injury, but it was clearly a minor issue. The 33-year-old Swede will likely be ready for Opening Night and he should be expected to work on the third pairing.
