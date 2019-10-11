Hjalmarsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The veteran defenseman is not a noted scorer, but his first goal of the season produced the final score. Hjalmarsson had 10 points (all assists) in 82 games last season, while blocking a career-high 187 shots. The Swede should continue to be valuable on ice, but it's not likely to translate well in the fantasy game.