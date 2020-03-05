Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Chips in with helper
Hjalmarsson notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
The Swede has two helpers in his last three games, but that only puts him at five points through 25 appearances this season. Hjalmarsson has added 43 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating -- he doesn't produce enough to interest fantasy owners.
