Hjalmarsson notched an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Hjalmarsson set up Clayton Keller for a goal in the second period. The helper is Hjalmarsson's first point of the season. The Swedish blueliner has added 27 blocks, 16 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 19 contests. With a near-total lack of offense, HJalmarsson isn't doing enough to be rostered in fantasy.
