According to coach Rick Tocchet, Hjalmarsson (upper body) "is a good possibility" for Thursday's game against the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Another update on Hjalmarsson's status should surface following Thursday's morning skate. The 33-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless through 13 games this campaign, but he's racked up 19 blocked shots over that span.