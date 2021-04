Head coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that Hjalmarsson (upper body) "could be ready" for Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

If Hjalmarsson isn't ready for Monday's game, the Wednesday matchup against the Wild is also a strong possibility. However, the 33-year-old will miss a 10th straight game Sunday when the Coyotes take on the Golden Knights. Prior to this injury, Hjalmarsson produced four assists and 44 blocked shots through 29 contests.