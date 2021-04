Hjalmarsson produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

HJalmarsson set up Johan Larsson for a goal in the second period. The 33-year-old Hjalmarsson is up to five assists through 37 games this year. A stay-at-home defenseman, he's added 64 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating in a bottom-four role for the Coyotes in 2020-21.