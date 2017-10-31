Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Departs with injury Monday
Hjalmarsson left Monday's game against the Flyers with an upper-body injury and did not return.
On the bright side, the veteran blueliner was able to snap an eight-game point drought with a pair of assists before his departure. Little is known regarding the severity of Hjalmarsson's injury at the moment, but his status for Tuesday's game in Detroit is obviously in question given the news. Stay tuned for further information once the team updates his status.
