Play

Hjalmarsson will not return to Thursday's game against the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury.

Hjalmarsson had to be helped off the ice and into the locker room after sustaining his injury late in the second period of Thursday's contest. The severity of his malady has yet to be determined, but he should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Panthers at this juncture.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories