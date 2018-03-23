Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Exits due to injury
Hjalmarsson will not return to Thursday's game against the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury.
Hjalmarsson had to be helped off the ice and into the locker room after sustaining his injury late in the second period of Thursday's contest. The severity of his malady has yet to be determined, but he should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Panthers at this juncture.
