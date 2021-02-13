Hjalmarsson left Friday's game against St. Louis with an upper-body injury and will not return, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Hjalmarsson was on the ice for just 5:22 before suffering his injury. The 6-foot-3 Swede is still scoreless through 13 games this season. The Coyotes play again Saturday, so Hjalmarsson should be considered questionable until more information is available.
