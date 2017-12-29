Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Expected to practice Saturday
Hjalmarsson (upper body) is expected to return to practice with his teammates Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Hjalmarsson's impending return to practice indicates he's likely closing in on a return to the lineup, but he hasn't tasted game action since he sustained his upper-body injury Nov. 28 against Edmonton, so he'll likely need to log several full practices before being given the green light. Once he's cleared to play, Hjalmarsson will likely return to his role skating with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the Coyotes' top pairing. However, while the stay-at-home defender's return will undoubtedly improve Arizona's leaky defense, his lack of offensive upside will continue to keep him off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.
