Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Expected to return
Hjalmarsson (lower leg) is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hjalmarsson will make his long-awaited return to the lineup after he missed 43 games with a broken left leg that he suffered in October. The 34-year-old had one goal through the first four games this season and it's unclear what role he'll have with the team upon his return.
