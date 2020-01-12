Play

Hjalmarsson (lower leg) is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Hjalmarsson will make his long-awaited return to the lineup after he missed 43 games with a broken left leg that he suffered in October. The 34-year-old had one goal through the first four games this season and it's unclear what role he'll have with the team upon his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories