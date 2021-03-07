Hjalmarsson registered a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Hjalmarsson recorded a two-assist outing for the first time since Feb. 12, 2019. The Swedish blueliner has been unusually engaged on offense with four helpers in his last four games. That accounts for all of his offense in 22 appearances, and he's added 30 blocked shots and 16 shots on net with an even plus-minus rating.