Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Garners assist versus Ducks
Hjalmarsson tallied a helper in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Anaheim.
It was Hjalmarsson's first point of the year, having been held off the scoresheet in his previous two outings. The blueiner has logged just 17:55 of ice time per game to start the season, well off his 2017-18 minutes (20:42), but that could just be the team taking a cautious approach after the Swede missed time during the preseason.
