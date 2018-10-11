Hjalmarsson tallied a helper in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Anaheim.

It was Hjalmarsson's first point of the year, having been held off the scoresheet in his previous two outings. The blueiner has logged just 17:55 of ice time per game to start the season, well off his 2017-18 minutes (20:42), but that could just be the team taking a cautious approach after the Swede missed time during the preseason.