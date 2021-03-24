Hjalmarsson (upper body) was placed injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Hjalmarsson had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, and now he'll miss this weekend's series against the Sharks on Friday and Saturday. Jason Demers figures to stay in the lineup until Hjalmarsson returns.
