Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Lays out for six blocked shots
Hjalmarsson blocked six shots in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.
The Swedish defenseman has 30 blocks in his last 10 games, giving him 148 blocks this season. With only 10 assists in 66 games, Hjalmarsson hasn't produced enough to warrant a roster spot on most fantasy squads.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Unusual burst of offense•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Remains one-dimensional in fantasy•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Rarely denting scoresheet•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Garners assist versus Ducks•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to rock•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Pens two-year contract extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...