Hjalmarsson produced an assist in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Hjalmarsson picked up the second helper on Clayton Keller's lone tally for the Coyotes in the third period. The 33-year-old Hjalmarsson has two assists, 30 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 21 games. He's strictly a defensive presence and doesn't need to be monitored in fantasy.