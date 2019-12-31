Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Nearing return to action
Hjalmarsson (lower leg) has yet to be given the green light, but he's closing in on a return to the lineup, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hjalmarsson has been sidelined since mid-October with a lower-leg injury, but it sounds like he should be ready to rock sooner rather than later. Once healthy, the shot-blocking guru will return to a top-four role and a spot on the Coyotes' penalty-killing unit.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for three months•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Saturday ends early•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Buries insurance tally•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Hitting ice Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Under the weather•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Shot-blocking guru•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.