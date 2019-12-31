Hjalmarsson (lower leg) has yet to be given the green light, but he's closing in on a return to the lineup, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Hjalmarsson has been sidelined since mid-October with a lower-leg injury, but it sounds like he should be ready to rock sooner rather than later. Once healthy, the shot-blocking guru will return to a top-four role and a spot on the Coyotes' penalty-killing unit.