Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Not expected to play during trip
Hjalmarsson (lower leg) is getting close to a return, but he isn't expected to play during the Coyotes' three-game road trip, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Hjalmarsson is traveling and practicing with the team, so although he'll almost certainly miss Arizona's next three games, he could be ready to go Sunday against the Penguins. The 32-year-old blueliner has been sidelined since mid-October due to a lower-leg injury.
