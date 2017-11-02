Coach Rick Tocchet indicated Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate Hjalmarsson (upper body) returning to action this week, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Hjalmarsson suffered the injury Monday evening against the Flyers and has already forced him to miss one contest. Assuming the timeline holds true, the blueliner would be slated to miss another two contests before potentially returning Monday to face the Capitals. If sidelined as expected, Adam Clendening would likely be in line for a spot in the lineup for those two tilts.