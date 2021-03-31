Hjalmarsson (upper body) isn't traveling with the Coyotes for the beginning of the team's nine-game road trip, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hjalmarsson evidently suffered a "bit of a setback" with his injury earlier this week. The Coyotes have yet to release an expected timetable for the blueliner's recovery, but the fact that he isn't traveling with the team doesn't bode well for his near-term availability. Hjalmarsson will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup.