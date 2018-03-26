Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for balance of season
Hjalmarsson (lower body) will miss the rest of the season.
The former Blackhawk finishes with nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 118 blocked shots over 48 games. Hjalmarsson was also bogged down by an upper-body issue earlier in the year, and his inability to provide much offense when healthy sapped what little fantasy value he had during his first tour with Arizona. Trevor Murphy and Kevin Connauton figure to see more playing time with Hjalmarsson out of commission.
