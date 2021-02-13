Hjalmarsson (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Hjalmarsson exited Friday's game with an upper-body injury, and in addition to Saturday's game, he's expected to miss Monday's game against the Blues as well. Jason Demers will enter the defensive rotation in Hjalmarsson's place for the time being.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Exits Friday's game•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Back at practice•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't scrimmage Friday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Chips in with helper•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Provides shorthanded assist•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Assist in return to lineup•