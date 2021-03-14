Hjalmarsson (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Wild.
Hjalmarsson is considered day-to-day, so he could be back in action as soon as Tuesday's rematch against the Wild. Ilya Lyubushkin is expected to take Hjalmarsson's place in the lineup for now.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: First multi-point game in two years•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Nabs assist Friday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Collects helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Sheltered in return•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to rock•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Could return against LA•