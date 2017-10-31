Hjalmarsson (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up for Tuesday night's contest in Detroit, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hjalmarsson's day-to-day status at least gives the notion that the injury he is dealing with is not overly serious, but he'll miss at least one game and will set his sights on Thursday's home matchup with the Sabres to make his return. Adam Clendening will likely draw into the lineup in Hjalmarsson's absence, while either Luke Schenn or Kevin Connauton will have to take on second pairing duties Tuesday.