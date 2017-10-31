Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out of action Tuesday
Hjalmarsson (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up for Tuesday night's contest in Detroit, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hjalmarsson's day-to-day status at least gives the notion that the injury he is dealing with is not overly serious, but he'll miss at least one game and will set his sights on Thursday's home matchup with the Sabres to make his return. Adam Clendening will likely draw into the lineup in Hjalmarsson's absence, while either Luke Schenn or Kevin Connauton will have to take on second pairing duties Tuesday.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Departs with injury Monday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Settling into defense-first role•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Traded to Arizona•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Will not compete in Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Returns to practice•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Not with team on three-game road trip•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...