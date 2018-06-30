Hjalmarsson (lower body) signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension with the Coyotes on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Injuries were largely to blame for Hjalmarsson only appearing in 48 games last season. He produced one goal and eight assists in that span, but his bread and butter should always come in the form of blocked shots. Hjalmarsson -- who has averaged 1.94 blocked shots per game over 11 years of service time in the NHL -- will see a $900,000 per-year raise with the 'Yotes starting in the 2019-20 season.