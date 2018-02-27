Hjalmarsson has recorded just two assists through 19 games since returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 6.

The veteran has recorded only six assists and 26 shots over 36 games this season, so his fantasy value is extremely limited. His offensive fortunes are unlikely to improve, either. Hjalmarsson is being deployed in a defense-first role with 55.7 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in his own zone while also averaging 2:18 of shorthanded ice time per game.