Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Primarily logging defensive minutes
Hjalmarsson has recorded just two assists through 19 games since returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 6.
The veteran has recorded only six assists and 26 shots over 36 games this season, so his fantasy value is extremely limited. His offensive fortunes are unlikely to improve, either. Hjalmarsson is being deployed in a defense-first role with 55.7 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in his own zone while also averaging 2:18 of shorthanded ice time per game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to rock Friday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Expected to practice Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Still no timeline for return•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Surfaces on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...