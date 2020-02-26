Hjalmarsson notched a shorthanded assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Hjalmarsson cleared the puck deep, and Vinnie Hinostroza was able to get onto it before setting up Brad Richardson for the Coyotes' lone goal. The helper snapped a 14-game point drought for Hjalmarsson. The Swedish blueliner has only four points to go with 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 23 appearances this season, which was interrupted by a three-month recovery from a broken leg. The 32-year-old doesn't produce enough offense to warrant fantasy attention.