Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Provides shorthanded assist
Hjalmarsson notched a shorthanded assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.
Hjalmarsson cleared the puck deep, and Vinnie Hinostroza was able to get onto it before setting up Brad Richardson for the Coyotes' lone goal. The helper snapped a 14-game point drought for Hjalmarsson. The Swedish blueliner has only four points to go with 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 23 appearances this season, which was interrupted by a three-month recovery from a broken leg. The 32-year-old doesn't produce enough offense to warrant fantasy attention.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Assist in return to lineup•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Expected to return•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Not expected to play during trip•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Nearing return to action•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for three months•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Saturday ends early•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.