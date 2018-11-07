Hjalmarsson has gone 10 games without recording a point.

Hjalmarsson's heavy role in shorthanded situations -- he averages 3:28 of ice time on the penalty kill per game -- is not conducive to the defenseman wowing the masses in the fantasy realm. The 31-year-old remains a fearless shot blocker, but he's also had a tough time with injuries over the past year and it appears that he's sticking to what he does best at this point in time.