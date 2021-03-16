Halmarsson (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Hjalmarsson missed Sunday's matchup with the Wild with an upper-body issue, but he'll return to a bottom-pairing role for Tuesday's rematch with the Wild. He's picked up four helpers through 25 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: First multi-point game in two years•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Nabs assist Friday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Collects helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Sheltered in return•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to rock•