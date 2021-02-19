Hjalmarsson (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

The 33-year-old will return to the lineup Thursday after missing the past two games with the upper-body issue. Hjalmarsson has yet to earn a point this season, but he's racked up seven hits and 19 blocks in 13 games this year. Hjalmarsson will enter the lineup on the third defensive pair, replacing Ilya Lyubushkin.