Hjalmarsson (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
The 33-year-old will return to the lineup Thursday after missing the past two games with the upper-body issue. Hjalmarsson has yet to earn a point this season, but he's racked up seven hits and 19 blocks in 13 games this year. Hjalmarsson will enter the lineup on the third defensive pair, replacing Ilya Lyubushkin.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Could return against LA•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Unavailable versus Blues•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for Saturday's game•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Exits Friday's game•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Back at practice•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't scrimmage Friday•