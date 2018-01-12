Hjalmarsson (upper body) has been activated for Friday night's home game against the Oilers.

There could be some rust to shake off for Hjalmarsson given that he missed 16 straight games with the ailment, but he makes for a sneaky value play in DFS contests since there might not be too many poolies aware of his imminent return. He'll be worth immediate activation in leagues that count blocked shots, as he's amassed 1,226 of those in his 11-year career split spent primarily with the Blackhawks.