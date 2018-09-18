Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to rock
Hjalmarsson (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Kings, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hjalmarsson missed the final eight games of the 2017-18 season due to a lower-body injury, but that's clearly no longer an issue. The 31-year-old blueliner was only able to appear in 48 contests last campaign due to a number of different injuries, but if he's able to stay healthy this year, he should approach the 20-point mark and average over 20 minutes of ice time per game while skating on the Coyotes' top pairing.
