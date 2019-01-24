Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Remains one-dimensional in fantasy
Hjalmarsson has recorded five assists with a plus-8 rating and 107 blocked shots through 50 games this season.
While Hjalmarsson rarely winds up the scoresheet, his consistent blocked shot totals provide a safe floor in utilizing the veteran as a budget option in select DFS contests. Still, the Swede's career offensive numbers before and after the All-Star break are basically mirrored images, so there's no reason to expect a random surge in February or beyond.
