Hjalmarsson (upper body) will miss Thursday's contest against Montreal.

The 30-year-old blueliner traveled with the Coyotes during their current road trip, so there's growing optimism that he will crack the lineup soon. Hjalmarsson has had a very rough start to his season, totaling just three assists and a minus-7 rating in 12 games played.

