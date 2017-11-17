Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Remains out Thursday
Hjalmarsson (upper body) will miss Thursday's contest against Montreal.
The 30-year-old blueliner traveled with the Coyotes during their current road trip, so there's growing optimism that he will crack the lineup soon. Hjalmarsson has had a very rough start to his season, totaling just three assists and a minus-7 rating in 12 games played.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Traveling with team•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Transferred to IR•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Not expected to play this week•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out of action Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Departs with injury Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...