Hjalmarsson (upper body) has been able to skate on his own, though GM John Chayka said there's no immediate plan for the defenseman to rejoin practice, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The shot-blocking specialist remains on injured reserve, and this latest news suggests that he's not close to a return. Typically, a skater would need to practice in consecutive days and prove that he can withstand contact before returning. Follow suit and keep Hjalmarsson on the shelf in fantasy hockey.