Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Returning Monday
Hjalmarsson (upper body) will return to action Monday against the Maple Leafs, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
The longtime Blackhawk has played in 12 games this year, notching three assists and eight shots on goal. Hjalmarsson has averaged 21:42 per game, so the Coyotes will be glad to get his minutes back in the lineup.
