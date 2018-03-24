Hjalmarsson (lower body) returned to Arizona on Friday for additional evaluation and is considered day-to-day moving forward, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hjalmarsson will miss Saturday's contest as a result, but the day-to-day tag suggests he could return before the end of the four-game road trip. An early signal of that possibility would be the veteran blueliner rejoining the team and returning to practice, so owners should be on the lookout for news on that front. Trevor Murphy will likely replace him in Saturday's lineup against the Panthers.