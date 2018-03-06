Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Scores first goal in Arizona
Hjalmarsson helped his team steal a point with the game-tying goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton on Monday.
The fact that it's taken 39 games for Hjalmarsson to find twine speaks to just how much of a defensive weapon he is. He's great to have on the team you root for, but in terms of fantasy, unless your league rewards defensive stats such as blocked shots, there's virtually nothing there.
