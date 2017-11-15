Hjalmarsson (upper body) will not suit up Tuesday against the Jets, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hjalmarsson will miss his eight consecutive game Tuesday, but there is hope that he will be able to play at some point during this road trip, which ends Monday night in Toronto. The veteran blueliner posted a brutal minus-7 rating though the first 12 games, but his experience and leadership is necessary for a young Coyotes team moving forward.