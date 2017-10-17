Hjalmarsson has started 59.4 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone through five games this season.

The veteran's deployment isn't surprising, but it reaffirms that Hjalmarsson's fantasy upside is extremely limited. He projects to continue matching up against the opposition's best players while also playing a significant role when the Coyotes are shorthanded. Hjalmarsson can be left on the waiver wire in the majority of settings.