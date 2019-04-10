Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Shot-blocking guru
Hjalmarsson posted 10 points and blocked 187 shots over 82 games the 2018-19 season.
Although Hjalmarsson didn't score a goal this season, he made life easier on Arizona's goaltenders with a career-high 187 blocked shots to rank second in the league. Hjalmarsson isn't expected to be an offensive threat -- he starts 64.4 percent of shifts in the defensive zone --so these defensive contributions will keep him in the top four for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Lays out for six blocked shots•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Unusual burst of offense•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Remains one-dimensional in fantasy•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Rarely denting scoresheet•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Garners assist versus Ducks•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...