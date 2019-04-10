Hjalmarsson posted 10 points and blocked 187 shots over 82 games the 2018-19 season.

Although Hjalmarsson didn't score a goal this season, he made life easier on Arizona's goaltenders with a career-high 187 blocked shots to rank second in the league. Hjalmarsson isn't expected to be an offensive threat -- he starts 64.4 percent of shifts in the defensive zone --so these defensive contributions will keep him in the top four for the foreseeable future.