Hjalmarsson (core) is expected to be ready for the start of next season's training camp, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The Swedish defender missed the final eight games of the 2017-18 campaign after suffering the injury, though he missed a total of 34 contests through injury this season. Hjalmarsson struggled like most of his Coyotes teammates this season, recording a disappointing one goal, eight assists, and minus-3 rating -- the first time he's finished as a minus player since his rookie year. While he'll never be a defender that fantasy owners will rely upon, Hjalmarsson and the Desert Dogs should see something of a resurgence in 2018-19.