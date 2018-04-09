Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Should be healthy for start of 2018-19
Hjalmarsson (core) is expected to be ready for the start of next season's training camp, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The Swedish defender missed the final eight games of the 2017-18 campaign after suffering the injury, though he missed a total of 34 contests through injury this season. Hjalmarsson struggled like most of his Coyotes teammates this season, recording a disappointing one goal, eight assists, and minus-3 rating -- the first time he's finished as a minus player since his rookie year. While he'll never be a defender that fantasy owners will rely upon, Hjalmarsson and the Desert Dogs should see something of a resurgence in 2018-19.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for balance of season•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Returns to Arizona, considered day-to-day•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Exits due to injury•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Scores first goal in Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Primarily logging defensive minutes•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to rock Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...