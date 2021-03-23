Hjalmarsson (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hjalmarsson exited Monday's loss to the Avalanche with an upper-body injury. He'll miss his fourth game of the season Tuesday. There's no clear timetable for his return, but his absence doesn't affect fantasy much, as he's recorded just four points through 29 games. Jason Demers will enter the lineup in his place.