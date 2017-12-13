Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Still no timeline for return
Head coach Rich Tocchet said Hjalmarsson (upper body) won't play for another week and has no clear timeline for return, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hjalmarsson has missed the last six games, and it looks like he'll miss at least another two before having a chance to get on the ice. Kevin Connauton will continue to man his place on the blue line, and Hjalmarsson looks to have his next real opportunity to hop on the ice Dec. 19 against the Panthers.
