Hjalmarsson left Monday's game against Colorado with an upper-body injury and will not return.
Hjalmarsson saw just 12:33 of ice time before leaving Monday's contest. The veteran defenseman missed a game earlier this month with an upper-body injury and it's unclear if Monday's incident is related to that. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's rematch with the Avalanche.
More News
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Ready to return•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: First multi-point game in two years•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Nabs assist Friday•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Collects helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Sheltered in return•