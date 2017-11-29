Hjalmarsson won't return to Tuesday's game against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hjalmarsson missed 10 games this season with an upper-body injury, and although it's unclear if these injuries are related, he's been healthy for just over a week. The veteran blueliner has four assists and a minus-5 rating through 16 games this season, and his status will likely be evaluated Wednesday. Hjalmarsson's next opportunity to play will be Thursday in Calgary.

