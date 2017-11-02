Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Transferred to IR
Hjalmarsson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
This is an unfortunate development for Hjalmarsson and his fantasy owners, but it also negatively impacts the Arizona netminders since the Swede is a shot-blocking extraordinaire, having fearlessly redirected the puck 29 times through his first 12 games. Now, the earliest he'll be able to return is next Tuesday against the Penguins.
