Hjalmarsson (upper body) left with Arizona for the start of its road trip and could return as soon as Tuesday against Winnipeg, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The big man has been sidelined since Oct. 30 with his ailment, and if he doesn't play Tuesday he'll likely return within the next week. Hjalmarsson had put up three points in fifteen games for Arizona before his impairment, but where he really shines is shot blocking -- he finished with the sixth most in the NHL last season and has blocked a shot in every game he's played in 2017-18.